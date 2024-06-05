NP wins, advances in state softball tourney

Published by editor on Wed, 06/05/2024 - 12:08pm

New Prague outfielders (from left) Catie Ambroz, Katie Boulanger and Mekenna Fischer were all smiles as their team started the final inning of today's state tournament quarterfinal win over St. Michael-Albertville at Caswell Park in North Mankato, Minn. The Trojans outhit the Knights,

New Prague’s softball team won its first game in the Class AAAA state tournament as the Trojans, the No. 4 seed, defeated St. Michael-Albertville, the No. 5 seed, 5-1, at Caswell Park in North Mankato, Wednesday, June 5.

The Trojans blew open a 2-1 game with three runs in the fourth inning. New Prague now advances to the semifinal game at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 6. The Trojans will face top-seeded Rosemount. The Irish defeated Stillwater Wednesday morning.

For more on the game, check out an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times. For updates check out The Times’ website, X and Facebook pages.

