NP wins, advances in state softball tourney

New Prague’s softball team won its first game in the Class AAAA state tournament as the Trojans, the No. 4 seed, defeated St. Michael-Albertville, the No. 5 seed, 5-1, at Caswell Park in North Mankato, Wednesday, June 5.

The Trojans blew open a 2-1 game with three runs in the fourth inning. New Prague now advances to the semifinal game at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 6. The Trojans will face top-seeded Rosemount. The Irish defeated Stillwater Wednesday morning.

