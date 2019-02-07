NP Schools start late Friday
New Prague Area Schools announced Thursday evening that schools would start two hours late Friday, Feb. 8, due to the weather.
New Prague Area Schools announced Thursday evening that schools would start two hours late Friday, Feb. 8, due to the weather.
Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071
Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135
If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.