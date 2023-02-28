NP School Board votes to start talks with Vollmuth

After a community forum Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 28, and final interview with the New Prague Area School Board that evening, directors voted 7-0 to enter contract negotiations with Andy Vollmuth to become the school district’s next superintendent.

Vollmuth is the principal of Normandale Hills Elementary School in Bloomington. The board’s other finalist was Dana Miller. She is the executive director of Teaching and Learning for the Wayzata School District. Miller participated in a community forum and final interview with the school board Monday evening, Feb. 27.

The vote Tuesday evening came after a straw poll of board members in which Vollmuth was the 4-3 favorite of board members. Directors Dan Call, Kim Holden, Matt Goldade and Dennis Havlicek favored Vollmuth while directors Karen Steinhoff, Jeanne Kubes and Mark Bartusek favored Miller. The district’s consultant, Harold Remme of South Central Cooperative, encouraged the board to formally vote 7-0 or 6-1 in favor of entering contract negotiations with Vollmuth fearing a split vote might prompt Vollmuth to pass on the opportunity because of a lack of support.

The contract is tentatively slated to be up for board approval March 27. If approved, Vollmuth will officially replace retiring New Prague School District Superintendent Tim Dittberner July 1.

