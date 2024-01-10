NP gymnasts finish third at Shetka invite

Published by editor on Wed, 01/10/2024 - 10:30am

New Prague’s gymnastic team hosted the 11th annual Matt Shetka Invitational Saturday, Jan. 6, with nine teams competing.

“The Matt Shetka invite was a great meet. New Prague had two teams of nine competing at the meet,” said head coach Darrell Christenson.

“Our team one took third place overall with a score of 138.3. That's our second highest score of the season so far.”

Winning the invite was Worthington with a score of 139.250, followed by Mankato East at 138.750 and then New Prague. Rounding out the invite was Prior Lake (137.1), Byron (134.6), Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa (134), Mankato West (132.9), Stewartville/Chatfield (131.1) and New Prague team two (112.3).

For more see an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times.

