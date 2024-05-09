NP girls win at Hutchinson

Published by editor on Thu, 05/09/2024 - 2:51pm

New Prague seventh-grader Azalea Kalla teed off on a par-3 Wednesday, May 1. She finished 18th overall with a 51.

Hard work is paying off for the NPHS girls’ golf team. The Trojans topped a seven-team field at Hutchinson Friday, May 3.

The Trojans finished with a team score of 365 for 18 holes, 12 strokes clear of Delano. BOLD finished third at 384 and the hosts Tigers checked in fourth with a 387. Marshall, Litchfield, Le Sueur-Henderson and Dassel-Cokato rounded out the field.

Raquel Ahrens finished sixth with an 87. Nicole Serie earned an eighth-place finish with an 88 while Maria Schoenbauer and Chloe Jirik finished 11th with 95s. Lindsey Savoie Azalea Kallal carded a 96 to finish 13th.

“Overall, the girls have been playing well lately,” said coach Stephanie Williams. “Having placed second recently at conference and winning the invite on Friday, we have a lot of confidence going into the last matches of the season. The girls have really pulled together as a team and embodied the idea of playing for the team.” 

(For the complete story, see the May 9 print edition of The New Prague Times.)

