NP girls enjoy solid hoops win heading into Metro West play

After splitting two games over break, the New Prague High School girls’ hoops team started 2024 off right with a solid win over section competition before opening Metro West play.

New Prague topped Rochester John Marshall Jan. 2, a victory that could help NPHS earn a top-four seed in the section seedings and a home playoff game later in the season. The victory gives the Trojans a leg up on the Rockets as an upper-middle tier team in the section behind Section 1AAAA powerhouses Lakeville North, Lakeville South and Rochester Mayo, said NPHS coach Eric Specht.

The win will help New Prague as it heads into conference play. The Trojans take a 9-2 record into conference play. The Trojans opened Metro West play Tuesday, Jan. 9, at Bloomington Jefferson. New Prague will be at Benilde-St. Margaret’s Thursday, Jan. 11, 7 p.m., before hosting Waconia Tuesday, Jan. 16, 7 p.m. The Wildcats are 1-9 overall. The Red Knights are 4-5 overall but considered one of the top Class AA teams, Specht said.

For more see an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times.