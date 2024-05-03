NP’s Ledwein shooting for berth in US Open

New Prague’s Taylor Ledwein is taking aim at a childhood dream of making the field at the women’s U.S. Open when she competes at a qualifying tournament Monday.

Ledwein, a graduate of NPHS and Bradley University, will be part of a small field of women competing for a single berth at the U.S. Women’s Open May 30-June 2 at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Penn.

Ledwein expects the field in the qualifying round to be tough and knows she’ll likely need to shoot about even par on approximately 6,500-yard track. She prepared for the competition recently with an even par round at New Prague Golf Club from the men’s tees. Taylor’s father, Tim, will caddy for her at the qualifying competition.

