Nick Novak headed to state

Published by editor on Sat, 02/23/2019 - 10:47pm

New Prague High School wrestler Nick Novak was the lone Trojan to qualify for the State Class AAA wrestling tournament March 1 and 2 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Novak lost in the championship match at 120 pounds, 4-2 to Ben Lunn of Shakopee, then defeated Theron Wendt of Lakeville South by fall in the true second match to earn his second state berth.
Teammates Colby Dunkel, Joey Novak, Jake Trachte and Brennan Rutt all won third place matches, but none had an opportunity to wrestle for true-second.
