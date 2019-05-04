Nice day to run

Published by editor on Sat, 05/04/2019 - 1:04pm

Runners leave the starting gate at Memorial Park to start the 13.1 mile Run New Prague Half-Marathon Saturday, May 4. It was a near-perfect day for running runners of all ages gathered for the half-marathon, 10K and 5K races and Kid's Fun Run Saturday, May 4, at New Prague's Memorial Park. Chris Caron of Maple Grove was the first one to cross the finish line, in 1 hour, 18 minutes, 5.2 seconds. Anja Standly of New Prague was the first woman to complete the race, in 1:37.4. See more in the May 9 print edition.

