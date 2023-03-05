New Prague wrestlers wrap up solid season at state

New Prague High School's wrestlers finished off a fine overall season at the state tournament Saturday, March 4, at Xcel Energy Center.

With the team finishing second in the state, all six NPHS wrestlers competing as individuals made the medal stand Saturday. Four of the individuals came home state champions in their respective weight classes.

Lawson Eller, Koy Buesgens, Colton Bornholdt and Joey Novak wrapped up outstanding performances with state titles. Destiney Lofton finished fifth in her weight class and Evan Farley finished sixth in the competition for individuals.

Additional information will be in an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times.