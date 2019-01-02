New Prague welcomes New Year's baby

Published by editor on Wed, 01/02/2019 - 4:08pm
By: 
Chuck Kajer

The Graf family of New Prague welcomed Cale Matthew Graf into the world on Wednesday, Jan. 2. Cale is the first baby born in 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague. Pictured is the family, left to right, Sophia, age 5, mother Jeana, Cale, Sierra, age 4, and father Matt.

Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague has announced the birth of the 2019 New Prague New Year's Baby.
A boy, Cale Matthew Graf, was born at 8:02 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, to parents Matt and Jeana Graf of New Prague. Cale weighed in at 11 pounds, 8.9 ounces and was 24 inches long at birth. He has two older sisters, Sophia and Sierra ages, 5 and 4.
The family of the New Year's Baby receives a package of gifts from advertisers in The New Prague Times New Year's Baby contest, in which readers guess the date, time and weight of the year's first baby. The winner of the contest will be announced in the January 10 edition of The Times.

