New Prague teen injured in crash near Le Sueur

According to KEYC News of Mankato Brooklyn Russell, 16, of New Prague, was among two people injured in a two-vehicle crash the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 9, in Sibley County. The other person injured was Dean Dardis, 62, of Faribault.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to the crash at the intersection of 336th Street, or Sibley County Road 8, and 337th Lane. The crash site was approximately one mile west of the city of Le Sueur.

Russell was reportedly turning eastbound onto 336th Street in her 2008 Dodge Charger when her vehicle was struck by the 2017 Ford driven by Dardis.

Authorities say both Russell and Dardis were injured in the crash, but the extent of their injuries are not known at this time. Both were transported to a local hospital to be treated.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene after being damaged.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Le Sueur Police Department, Le Sueur Fire Department, Ridgeview Ambulance and Minnesota State Patrol.

Look for more in an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times.