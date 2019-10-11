New Prague Posts Office to reopen Saturday

Published by editor on Fri, 10/11/2019 - 10:02pm

The New Prague Post Office will resume normal operations on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Kristy Anderson of the US Postal Service said in a press release late Friday that the building was closed Friday due to safety concern from eroding block walls. Repairs abbe been made and the facility has been "cleared for reoccupancy." Postal operations for New Prague were run through the Belle Plaine Post Office on Friday.
The New Prague Post Office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. and Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m.

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Trojans roll past Tigers
Fri, 10/11/2019 - 10:38pm
New Prague Posts Office to reopen Saturday
Fri, 10/11/2019 - 10:02pm
Skluzacek creates Torchlight button design
Fri, 10/11/2019 - 4:44pm
TCU Homecoming 2019
Fri, 10/11/2019 - 2:46pm

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.