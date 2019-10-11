New Prague Posts Office to reopen Saturday

The New Prague Post Office will resume normal operations on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Kristy Anderson of the US Postal Service said in a press release late Friday that the building was closed Friday due to safety concern from eroding block walls. Repairs abbe been made and the facility has been "cleared for reoccupancy." Postal operations for New Prague were run through the Belle Plaine Post Office on Friday.

The New Prague Post Office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. and Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m.