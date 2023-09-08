New Prague men facing weapons charges

Two New Prague men are facing felony weapons charges after police exercised a search warrant Tuesday, Sept. 5, at a house on the 200 block of Second Street SW in New Prague.

Sir Kristopher Rayvo’nne Adams and Justin Nielsen face alleged felony counts involving allegations of alleged removal or alteration of a serial number and ineligibility to possess firearms or ammunition.

At approximately 6:09 p.m., the New Prague Police Department was dispatched to a threats report in the 200 block of Second Street SW. Responding officers began investigating the threats report and obtained information the subjects of the investigation may be in possession of illegal firearms, according to a press release from the New Prague Police Department.

Search warrants were obtained and executed at a residence on Second Street SW in New Prague and on a vehicle related to the investigation. As a result of the search, firearms without serial numbers were located and seized as evidence.

Adams and Nielsen were taken into custody and have been formally charged by the Le Sueur County Attorney.

Additional investigation is ongoing by the New Prague Police Department, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

See details in an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times.