New Prague man found dead

Published by editor on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 4:12pm

A 59-year-old New Prague man was found dead on Lake Vermilion in St. Louis County on Thursday, June 11.
According to a news release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:27 a.m. on June 11 St. Louis County Sheriff’s deputies along with the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, Lake Vermilion Fire Brigade, and Cook Ambulance responded to a water emergency on Lake Vermilion near the area of Norwegian Bay, which is located approximately 10 miles northeast of the town of Cook.
A passing boater in the area observed a male slumped over the side of a boat and in the water near the shore. The male was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
The deceased was identified as Roy Steven Larson, 59, of New Prague.

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Residential Fire – Helena Township
Sat, 06/13/2020 - 9:13am
New Prague man found dead
Fri, 06/12/2020 - 4:12pm
John Dean Knudtson, 21
Fri, 06/12/2020 - 2:03pm
Main Street detour postponed one more week to Monday, June 22nd
Fri, 06/12/2020 - 11:59am

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.