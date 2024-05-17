New Prague golfers shine at White Bear YC

Published by editor on Fri, 05/17/2024 - 1:31pm

The Trojans’ Brecken Hanson fired a short iron into the green on the way to an 86 during his round Wednesday, May 8, at New Prague Golf Club. He finished with an 86 sa the Trojans took eighth agains conference competition.

The New Prague High School boys’ golf team enjoyed its best showing of the year Monday, finishing second at White Bear Yacht Club.

The Trojans finished a 12-team tournament in second place with a 312, just five shots off the top spot. Hill Murray won the event at 307, followed by the Trojans. Wayzata, finished third at 316, followed by Champlin Park (318), Totino-Grace (319), Buffalo (320), Simley (328), St. Michael-Albertville (329), Orono (332) and Hastings (334).

Wednesday, May 8, the Trojans had a tough day on the home course. They finished eighth against conference competition.

Chanhassen won the meet at 294. Benilde-St. Margaret’s finished second at 310. St. Louis Park (315), Waconia (317), Chaska (326), Orono (332) and the Trojans (341) rounded out the field.

NP girls finish 7th
New Prague’s girls’ golf team finished seventh Friday in Rosemount at the Irish Invitational.

The Trojans in Jordan today, May 16 followed by the conference championships Monday, May 20, 7:30 a.m., at Braemar Golf Course in Edina.

