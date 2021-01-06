New Prague Council reorganizes for 2021

Published by editor on Wed, 01/06/2021 - 3:39pm

The New Prague City Council reorganized for 2021 at its electronically held meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 5. For the new year the council appointed its City Attorney, which council members will serve on the city’s boards and commissions and heads of city departments. The council also approved resolutions appointing the city’s official depositories (banks and financial institutions), designated the official newspaper, appointed the city engineer, city financial advisor, city bond counsel and the New Prague Fire Department Chief and officers for the volunteer unit. Council member Bruce Wolf was approved as the city council vice president. He will head council meetings if Mayor Duane Jirik is unable to attend. For more see the January 14 print issue of The New Prague Times.

