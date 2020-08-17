New Prague Area Schools plans for hybrid model

New Prague Area Schools announced today (Monday) that it will start the 2020-21 school year in a hybrid model for grades K-12. The school district came to this decision in consultation with the Minnesota Department of Health and after examining COVID case data for the three counties the school district is located in (Scott, Le Sueur and Rice). Families can read the school district’s updated Return to School Guide at https://drive.google.com/…/11ECSJLKMlvoo0MvRy4Pu1QMC5k…/view. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times.