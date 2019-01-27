New Prague Area Schools closed Monday

Published by editor on Sun, 01/27/2019 - 9:01pm

Due to the winter storm hitting the area, New Prague Area Schools has announced they will be closed on Monday, Jan. 28.

Suel Printing Company

