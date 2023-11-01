New Prague in 4: Trojans top Mayo in section seminal

Published by editor on Wed, 11/01/2023 - 10:39pm

The Trojans celebrate a 3-1 win over Rochester Mayo Wednesday night, Nov. 1, in the section volleyball playoffs. They'll be in Rochester Saturday, Nov. 4, to play for a state tournament berth.

The New Prague High School girls' volleyball team will face Lakeville North Saturday Nov. 4, 4 p.m., at Rochester's Mayo Civic Center, for a berth to the state tournament representing Section 1AAAA.

The Trojans topped Rochester Mayo in a section semifinal match Wednesday night, Nov. 1, in four games. The Spartans took the first game and the Trojans won the next three to advance to the section finals against Lakeville North Saturday, Nov. 4, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. The Panthers will bring a 23-7 record to the section finale while the Trojans will arrive in Rochester at 24-5. Lakeville North beat crosstown rival, Lakeville South, in five games to advance to the 1AAAA finale.

The Trojans have not faced Lakeville North this season. New Prague beat Lakeville South in a tournament, 2-0, Oct. 14, at Lakeville North.

See details in upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times.

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.