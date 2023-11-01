New Prague in 4: Trojans top Mayo in section seminal

The New Prague High School girls' volleyball team will face Lakeville North Saturday Nov. 4, 4 p.m., at Rochester's Mayo Civic Center, for a berth to the state tournament representing Section 1AAAA.

The Trojans topped Rochester Mayo in a section semifinal match Wednesday night, Nov. 1, in four games. The Spartans took the first game and the Trojans won the next three to advance to the section finals against Lakeville North Saturday, Nov. 4, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. The Panthers will bring a 23-7 record to the section finale while the Trojans will arrive in Rochester at 24-5. Lakeville North beat crosstown rival, Lakeville South, in five games to advance to the 1AAAA finale.

The Trojans have not faced Lakeville North this season. New Prague beat Lakeville South in a tournament, 2-0, Oct. 14, at Lakeville North.

See details in upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times.