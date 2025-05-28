New Prague’s softball team falls to Owatonna

New Prague’s softball team saw its dream of a return trip to the state tournament come to a tough end Saturday in Owatonna.

The Trojans fell to the host Huskies, 3-2, in the consolation bracket of the Section 1AAA playoffs.

After splitting its first two section games with Lakeville South and Lakeville North, the Trojans fell to Owatonna, 3-2. Details of all three games were not available when The New Prague Times went to press.

New Prague led the contest against Owatonna 1-0 and 2-1 before the host Huskies rallied later in the contest.

New Prague ended the season with an overall record of 8-12, 1-3 against teams in its section and 6-6 in conference play.