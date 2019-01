New board members, from left, Leo Giesen, Tammy Pexa and Mark Bartusek take the oath of office at the beginning of the school board's organizational meeting Monday, Jan. 14. The three were elected in November to four-year terms. Also remaining on the board are Kytyn Schoenbauer, board chair, Jeanne Kubes, vice chair, Kim Holden, treasurer and Dennis Havlicek, clerk.