National Night Out brings neighbors together

The neighbors of Horseshoe Lane in New Prague gather with New Prague Police Officer Neil Flum during National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2. It was a night of visiting with neighbors and offering fun and treats for children in the neighborhood. Members of the New Prague Fire Department visited that neighborhood and the Silver Maple Bay Estates neighborhood. At that gathering were Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen, members of the Scott County Mounted Patrol and others in local law enforcement. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)