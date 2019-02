Members of the New Prague Area Concertina Club kick off MusicFest II at the Park Ballroom in New Prague on Saturday, Feb. 9. The day and evening of music goes until 10 p.m. and features eight bands, silent auctions, door prizes and food. Funds raised from MusicFest II will go the New Prague Veterans Memorial that will be built east of the community’s library in Memorial Park in 2020. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)