MnDOT maintenance work east of town

MnDOT will be doing maintenance work on Highway 19 east of New Prague. Metro MnDOT is in charge of the work that will begin at Redwing Avenue and go east to the intersection of Highways 19 and 13. The work is scheduled to be completed within the next week and is a separate project from the reconstruction of New Prague’s Main Street. Motorists will want to take caution as there will be single lane traffic on Monday, June 1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Patrick Fisher Photo)