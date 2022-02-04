MN American Legion aids veteran with car

Published by editor on Fri, 02/04/2022 - 10:37am

The Minnesota American Legion helped a New Prague veteran in getting a car to replace her old one on Friday, Feb. 4, at The Car Lot in New Prague. From left are Rob Krautkremer, owner of The Car Lot, veteran Brandy Steller, New Prague Post 45 Commander Linda Dvorak and Scott County Veteran Service Officer Marissa LaCourt with Steller’s new car. American Legion Department of Minnesota Adjutant Mike Maxa worked with Dvorak and LaCourt to purchase a 2000 Nissan Maxima and assist Steller. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Park Ballroom Steak Fry, Thurs. Feb. 10
Wed, 02/09/2022 - 4:00pm
Two arrested for drugs and stolen property
Wed, 02/09/2022 - 3:50pm
LifeEnterprise 2-10-22
Wed, 02/09/2022 - 11:17am
Montgomery Messenger 2-10-22
Wed, 02/09/2022 - 11:17am

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.