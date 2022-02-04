MN American Legion aids veteran with car

The Minnesota American Legion helped a New Prague veteran in getting a car to replace her old one on Friday, Feb. 4, at The Car Lot in New Prague. From left are Rob Krautkremer, owner of The Car Lot, veteran Brandy Steller, New Prague Post 45 Commander Linda Dvorak and Scott County Veteran Service Officer Marissa LaCourt with Steller’s new car. American Legion Department of Minnesota Adjutant Mike Maxa worked with Dvorak and LaCourt to purchase a 2000 Nissan Maxima and assist Steller. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)