McNab honored with 'Silver Apple' award

Falcon Ridge Elementary School teacher Cindy McNab, left, received the Paul Flick Silver Apple Award from Roseann Flick, widow of former school administrator Paul Flick, during the New Prague Area Schools' Year-End Celebration Friday, May 31. McNab has not only taught in the same building - formerly known as New Prague Elementary - for 34 years, she also attended school in that building starting in second grade, when it first opened, and student-taught there as well.