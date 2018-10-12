Mayo crushes Trojans, 67-27

The first few minutes of each half spelled doom for the New Prague Trojans as they lost to Rochester Mayo 67-27 Friday evening, Oct. 12. at Trojan Stadium.

The Spartans scored three plays into the game on a 70-yard run, then after a New Prague fake punt was intercepted, the Spartans scored on a 5-yard run and then on a 75-yard run to take a 20-0 lead before the game was six minutes old.

The Trojans battled back and scored twice, but Mayo continued to put up points and led 40-13 at the half.

New Prague fumbled the second half kick and Mayo recovered, then scored twice in the first four minutes of the second half to go up 53-13.

Blake Woodson scored three of New Prague’s touchdowns, one on a 23-yard pass, and on runs of 2 and 70 yards. Jay Skogerboe also caught a touchdown pass for New Prague.