Making the corner near Roundbank

A tank from Chart Industries in New Prague slowly takes the corner at the intersection of Main Street and 10th Avenue NE (formerly Scott County Road 37) around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23. Crews hauled the tank from Chart Industries east on Seventh Street NE until it became 10th Avenue NE and then turned onto Main Street. It was a change in routes as Main Street near Highway 21 is still under reconstruction. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)