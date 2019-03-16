Magic under the ‘Big Top’

Lydia Schmitz and Elana Vivant perform a magical duet for the New Prague Area Figure Skating Club’s Spring Skate Show “Under the Big Top - The Greatest Show on Ice” on Saturday, March 16, at the New Prague Ice Arena. The show featuring duets, solos and group numbers has one more performance at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 17. There are several circus themed skating numbers from tightrope walking to juggling to elephants. For more on the program see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

