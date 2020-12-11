Local girl wins ‘Season’s Greetings’ card contest

Elissa Westing, left, daughter of Mike and Sara Westing of New Prague, receives her prize from Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen on Thursday, Dec. 10, for her winning design in the Scott County Sheriff's Office fourth annual Season's Greetings Card Contest. Elissa received a gift card to her favorite restaurant, along with other prizes from the sheriff’s office. Elissa also had present for Sheriff Hennen of homemade gifts. Elissa’s artwork will be featured on the front cover of this year's official Scott County Sheriff's Office Greeting Card. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)