Local girl wins ‘Season’s Greetings’ card contest

Published by editor on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 11:22am

Elissa Westing, left, daughter of Mike and Sara Westing of New Prague, receives her prize from Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen on Thursday, Dec. 10, for her winning design in the Scott County Sheriff's Office fourth annual Season's Greetings Card Contest. Elissa received a gift card to her favorite restaurant, along with other prizes from the sheriff’s office. Elissa also had present for Sheriff Hennen of homemade gifts. Elissa’s artwork will be featured on the front cover of this year's official Scott County Sheriff's Office Greeting Card. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Donald James Carlson, 75
Sat, 12/12/2020 - 6:33pm
Mary Kay Freid, 72
Fri, 12/11/2020 - 4:31pm
Local girl wins ‘Season’s Greetings’ card contest
Fri, 12/11/2020 - 11:22am
Three Bucs earn All-District Honors
Thu, 12/10/2020 - 11:17am

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.