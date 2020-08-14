Lewis and Smith to square off in general election

Published by editor on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 9:52am

In the primary elections on Tuesday, Aug. 11, the two big winners for the Minnesota Senate race were Republican Jason Lewis and Democrat Tina Smith. Lewis garnered 78.13 percent of the vote from his party, beating back four challengers. Incumbent Senator Smith received 87.15 percent of the vote out of five challengers in the Democratic-Farmer-Labor party. Voters will decide between the two in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. For more see an upcoming print issue of The Times.

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Testing and helping those with COVID
Fri, 08/14/2020 - 4:15pm
One Last Pitch
Fri, 08/14/2020 - 1:15pm
Race is on in city council election
Fri, 08/14/2020 - 11:31am
Back To school section
Fri, 08/14/2020 - 11:26am

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.