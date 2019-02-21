Learning so much by reading

Published by editor on Thu, 02/21/2019 - 4:08pm

Author Julia Cook was a special visitor to Eagle View Elementary School in Elko New Market on Thursday, Feb. 21. She visited all three of New Prague Area Schools’ elementary schools talking to students about the things they can learn and reading a few stories from the 90 books she has written. Students at Eagle View, Falcon Ridge and Raven Stream elementary schools read her book “Bubble Gum Brain” as part of I Love to Read Month. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Learning so much by reading
Thu, 02/21/2019 - 4:08pm
Boys basketball drop three more
Thu, 02/21/2019 - 2:17pm
TCU Wrestlers fall in regional action
Thu, 02/21/2019 - 2:15pm
Bulldogs host playoff game
Thu, 02/21/2019 - 2:10pm

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.