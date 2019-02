Gene Vavra, left, begins a demonstration on cleaning a fish on Saturday, Feb. 16, at the New Prague Sportsman’s Club Youth Fishing Seminar. Held at the Central Education Campus in New Prague, there were 130 children that attended the annual event. Youngsters could also participate in a casting contest, minnow races and learn about fishing regulations. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)