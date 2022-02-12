Learning about cleaning and fishing at seminar

Larry Schoenecker, left, demonstrates how to clean a fish at the Youth Fishing Seminar on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Raven Stream Elementary School in New Prague. There were 135 youth from ages 5 to 14 at the annual seminar hosted by the New Prague Sportsman’s Club. There was a casting contest, rod making demonstration, presentation about safety and regulations for fishing and prizes. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)