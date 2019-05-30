Last day at Raven Stream

Published by editor on Thu, 05/30/2019 - 10:36am

Principal Pat Pribyl, seated, gets high fives from Raven Stream Elementary School students who won prizes in a drawing during the last day of classes on Thursday, May 30. Superintendent Tim Dittberner, right, drew names. He and other school leaders showed up on Thursday to wish Pribyl a happy retirement after more than 38 years in education. The students honored Pribyl with chants, songs and a video. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

