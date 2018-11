New Prague High School senior Mia Kraimer, with parents Michael and Christine, signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, SD, during a ceremony in the high school commons Wednesday, Nov. 14. Before attending the Division I school in Vermillion, SD, Kraimer hopes to lead the Trojans to their third state tournament berth in her six-year varsity career during the 2019 season.