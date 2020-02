More than 340 people showed up to warm up at the 26th annual Soup Supper at St. Wenceslaus Church on Monday, Feb. 17. The all you can eat supper had three delectable choices for the evening, chili, vegetable beef soup and chicken noodle soup, plus homemade breads, cookies and bars. The proceeds will benefit the Dorothy Day Center in St. Paul. For more see an upcoming print issue of The Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)