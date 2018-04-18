Justice McKeig visits Raven Stream

Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Anne McKeig, right, takes a question from a fifth grader at Raven Stream Elementary School in New Prague on Wednesday, April 18. Justice McKeig answered questions about how she went into the judicial system, how she worked hard to save money for college and the different cases she’s been involved in as a lawyer, a judge and the youngest member of the state’s Supreme Court. For more see an upcoming print issue of The Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)