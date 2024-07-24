Joining to celebrate a 105th birthday

Inez Kubes of Mala Strana Rehabilitation Center and Assisted Living celebrated her 105th birthday with family, friends and other residents in New Prague Monday, July 22.

Among her family who attended were, from left, her son, Jerry Kubes, Inez, and her daughter Adeline Cauley. Other members of her family attending were her grandson Scott Kubes, her granddaughter Laura Westphal and several of her great-grandchildren. “Enjoyable,” is how Inez described the gathering in the nursing home’s large meeting room. She was glad her family and others could all join together for the celebration. There was cake, plus one of Inez’s favorite treats, root beer floats, made with 1919 Root Beer.

For more see an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher photo)