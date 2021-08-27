Jerry and Bev Minar named Grand Marshals

Members of the New Prague Chamber of Commerce surprised Jerry Minar the morning of Friday, Aug. 27, as he and his wife Bev will be this year’s Grand Marshals of the Parade of Farm Pride during the city’s Dozinky Festival. Jerry said they are honored to be named as the Grand Marshals. From left are Frank Weber, New Prague Chamber of Commerce board member, Jerry Minar and Brooke Sticha, Executive Director of the New Prague Chamber. Jerry and Bev Minar were nominated as they have been lifelong residents of New Prague, Jerry has been a long time musician at Dozinky, local volunteers and farmer, Jerry helped organize and start the Concertina Club and he is a local musician and city leader. For more see the upcoming special Dozinky section in The New Prague Times.