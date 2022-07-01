An incredible evening for Music at the Broz

Published by editor on Fri, 07/01/2022 - 10:22am

A crowd estimated at 300 people attended the first Music at the Broz the evening of Thursday, June 30, in New Prague. The band Little Chicago kicked off the summer concert festival at the Hotel Broz along Main Street with a mixture of rock/pop and 1960s and ‘70s songs. There was also an art station for children and families to participate in. Other children spent their time dancing to the music. The New Prague Area Arts Council is organizing the six concerts that will be held at the Hotel Broz through mid August. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

