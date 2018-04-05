Improvements to baseball stadium nearly done

Published by editor on Thu, 04/05/2018 - 9:35am
By: 
Patrick Fisher, The New Prague Times
Crews work to put up one of the new poles for light towers at the Memorial Park Baseball Stadium on Thursday, March 15. The poles were one of the last projects at the baseball stadium as it will be the site of the 2018 Minnesota Amateur Baseball State Tournament. (Photo courtesy of Glen Sticha)

Work on improving New Prague’s Memorial Park Baseball Stadium comes closer to an end. One of the last projects to prepare the field as a host site for the 2018 Minnesota Amateur Baseball State Tournament was the installation of new poles for light towers. Crews did the work on Thursday, March 15, replacing two existing light towers. The city’s Public Works Director Glen Sticha explained the new towers are single poles. The old towers had four legs and took up too much space. Besides the poles, new lights were placed on them on Monday, March 19. Sticha said the new lights are brighter. Due to the ongoing work at the stadium, New Prague High School has moved its early season games to Union Hill Ballpark, east of New Prague along Highway 19. Improvements to Memorial Park Baseball Stadium began in 2015. It has included work to the

