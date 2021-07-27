Hy-Vee is now open!

Hy-Vee in New Prague had a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27, attended by representatives of Hy-Vee, its employees, City of New Prague officials, area dignitaries and special guests during its grand opening. The new grocery store had mascots from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx basketball teams providing some fun. Hy-Vee is also celebrating the opening of its new store with specials through July 27. For more on the ribbon cutting see this week’s issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)