Homecoming is a few days away

Published by editor on Fri, 09/17/2021 - 6:04pm

In one week’s time New Prague High School will have a Homecoming King and Queen. Candidates for King are (left to right, front row) William Andersen, Nicholas Geis, Aidan King, Ian DeGross, Evan Anderson, Luke Shepard, Matthew Kudrle and Ethan Chromy. Queen candidates are (left to right, back row) Payton Morris, Jessica Sadusky, Avery Hennen, Faith Boyer, Calista Brotemarkle, Aaliyah Hanson, Lindsey Simon and Emma Gullickson. Homecoming week begins this Monday, Sept. 20. For more on the Homecoming activities see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

