Hennen, Arras win Scott Sheriff primary

Luke Hennen and Jason Arras will face off in November for a four-year term as Scott County Sheriff.

Hennen, who was appointed to the position in 2016 following the retirement of Kevin Studnicka, and Arras, a Shakopee police officer who is the commander of the Southwest Metro Drug Task Force, were the two top vote-getters in a four-person primary Tuesday, Aug. 14. Hennen received 7,566 votes. or 43.2 percent of votes cast. Arras received 4,782, or 27.3 percent of votes cast. Other candidates were Joe Theis, also a Shakopee police officer, who received 2,244 votes, or 19.1 percent, and Duane Jirik, a Scott County deputy, who received 1,830 votes, or 10.4 percent.

Hennen carried 37 of the 47 precincts in Scott County. Arras had seven precincts, including four in Shakopee, Theis won two precincts, both in Shakopee and Jirik won one precinct, in his hometown of New Prague.

In all, 20.8 percent of the 84,189 registered voters cast a ballot in Scott County

Two other area races were on area ballots.

In Le Sueur County District 2, which includes the central part of the county, Maureen Franek of Montgomery and Danny O’Keefe of Le Center were the top vote-getters in a seven-way race and will move on to the November election, pending a possible recount. O'Keefe finished just four votes ahead of Karen Richter.