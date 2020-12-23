A happy Holiday Reverse Parade

One of Santa’s helper and a rainbow unicorn were among the nearly 70 people wishing students and families Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays at Falcon Ridge Elementary School’s Holiday Reverse Parade the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 22, in New Prague. Families drove east along 12th Street NE, turned south onto Columbus Avenue N, then into the school’s parking lot at Falcon Ridge. There was a steady stream of vehicles for the one hour reverse parade. Christmas music and candy canes for the students were also part of the event. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)