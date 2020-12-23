A happy Holiday Reverse Parade

Published by editor on Wed, 12/23/2020 - 10:34am

One of Santa’s helper and a rainbow unicorn were among the nearly 70 people wishing students and families Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays at Falcon Ridge Elementary School’s Holiday Reverse Parade the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 22, in New Prague. Families drove east along 12th Street NE, turned south onto Columbus Avenue N, then into the school’s parking lot at Falcon Ridge. There was a steady stream of vehicles for the one hour reverse parade. Christmas music and candy canes for the students were also part of the event. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

City declares snow emergency
Wed, 12/23/2020 - 4:42pm
MnDOT announces highway closures in SW Minnesota including I-90
Wed, 12/23/2020 - 4:29pm
Local area churches Christmas schedules
Wed, 12/23/2020 - 4:03pm
Mary Elizabeth St. John, 87
Wed, 12/23/2020 - 3:29pm

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.