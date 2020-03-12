Hanging out at Switzerland

Apparently the Switzerland booth was the popular spot for some students during the Culture Fair at New Prague High School on Thursday, March 12. This was the third year for the Culture Fair at the high school, showing off the various countries and beliefs represented in New Prague. There were 19 booths with many focusing on an assortment of aspects of a country or region ranging from its music such as a concertina with the Czech Republic to karaoke in the Philippines. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)