Paige Mayer, left, daughter of Paula Mayer, and Gavin Hanson, son of Kyla Hanson, all of New Prague, prepare for the season during the Halloween Cookie Decorating class at Patty’s Place on Tuesday, Oct. 23. The New Prague shop had 33 children and adults participating where children could frost cookies in the shapes of pumpkins, ghosts, bats, witches and cats. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)