A great senior send off

Published by editor on Sun, 05/23/2021 - 4:00pm

Family, friends and community members line Columbus Avenue near Falcon Ridge Elementary School on Sunday, May 23, as the New Prague High School Class of 2021 had its Graduation Parade. An estimated 100 vehicles of all sorts participated in the second year of the parade. Some vehicles had one senior as larger ones had five or more seniors. The weather stayed sunny and with temperatures at 77 degrees Fahrenheit. The parade wound through neighborhoods in the community. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

